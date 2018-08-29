Quantcast
Body parts found in Bronx park, days after similar discovery, NYPD says

Nicole Brown
August 29, 2018
The discovery was days after remains of a woman were found in a different park in the borough.

Bags of body parts were found in the Barretto Point Park in Hunts Point on Tuesday, police said.
Two bags containing human remains were found in a Bronx Park Tuesday, days after a similar discovery in another park in the borough, police said.

The remains, which included a foot and an arm, were found in Barretto Point Park in Hunts Point at about 7:30 p.m., according to police.

On Friday, two bags containing the remains of an unidentified woman were found in Crotona Park, about three miles north of Barretto Point Park. Police released a sketch of the woman Saturday, in hopes of identifying her.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the discoveries were connected.

No arrests have been made and the investigations were ongoing.

