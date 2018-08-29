Body parts found in Bronx park, days after similar discovery, NYPD says

The discovery was days after remains of a woman were found in a different park in the borough.

Bags of body parts were found in the Barretto Point Park in Hunts Point on Tuesday, police said. Photo Credit: By Chloe

Two bags containing human remains were found in a Bronx Park Tuesday, days after a similar discovery in another park in the borough, police said.

The remains, which included a foot and an arm, were found in Barretto Point Park in Hunts Point at about 7:30 p.m., according to police.

On Friday, two bags containing the remains of an unidentified woman were found in Crotona Park, about three miles north of Barretto Point Park. Police released a sketch of the woman Saturday, in hopes of identifying her.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the discoveries were connected.

No arrests have been made and the investigations were ongoing.