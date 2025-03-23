Bronx brute breaks woman’s nose in unprovoked random attack: cops

Police are on the hunt for the Bronx brute who bashed a woman’s nose in a random attack this weekend.

According to police sources, the assault unfolded in front of an apartment building at 2260 University Ave. in University Heights at around 3 p.m. on March 21.

Cops say a 63-year-old woman was standing at the location when an unidentified man approached her and, without provocation, punched her in her face before fleeing on foot. The victim fell to the ground and briefly lost consciousness.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where she was treated for a broken nose. She told police that she did not recall much about the attack.

On Saturday night, the NYPD released images of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a blue coat and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.