Bronx building facade collapses onto sidewalk, injuring 3, FDNY says

Debris and the sign from a deli on East 149th Street collapsed onto the sidewalk, officials said.

The facade of a building in the Bronx collapsed late Sunday night, Sept. 24, 2017, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: AFP Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm

Three people were injured after a building facade collapsed in the Bronx Sunday night, fire officials said.

Part of the decorative molding at the top of the six-story building on East 149th Street, near Melrose Avenue, fell at about 10:30 p.m., the Department of Buildings said. The debris also brought down the sign from a deli on the street.

Three people were taken to Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center, an FDNY spokeswoman said. Two sustained minor injuries and one was in critical condition, she said.

The owner of the building was issued a violation for failure to maintain the building, the DOB said.

Trains at the Third Avenue-149th Street subway station, which is just feet from where the debris landed, were running with reduced speeds as a result of the incident, the MTA said Monday morning.

The DOB investigation was ongoing.