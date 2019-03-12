LATEST PAPER
Bronx burglar sneaks around sleeping baby's room, video shows

After leaving the baby's room, he broke into another apartment, stealing jewelry, a bicycle and a backpack, cops said. 

A man was caught on video sneaking around a 2-month-old's room as the baby slept on March 8. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A man sneaked into a Bronx apartment through the bedroom of a 2-month-old baby who was asleep in the room, police said.

The suspect got in through an unsecured fire escape window of the building near Johnson Avenue and West 236th Street in Riverdale at about 8:10 p.m. on March 8, cops said.

He was caught on a Nest security camera searching the room as the baby slept in a crib. He left empty-handed when he heard the father’s voice in another room, according to police.

Minutes later, the man broke into another apartment nearby by forcing open another fire escape window. He took jewelry, a bicycle and a backpack, cops said. 

The NYPD released the video footage of the man in the child’s bedroom on Monday. 

Police are offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. 

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

