A man sneaked into a Bronx apartment through the bedroom of a 2-month-old baby who was asleep in the room, police said.

The suspect got in through an unsecured fire escape window of the building near Johnson Avenue and West 236th Street in Riverdale at about 8:10 p.m. on March 8, cops said.

He was caught on a Nest security camera searching the room as the baby slept in a crib. He left empty-handed when he heard the father’s voice in another room, according to police.

🚨WANTED for Multiple BURGLARIES in the vicinity of West 236 St. & Johnson Ave. #kingsbridge @NYPD50Pct On 03/8/19 at 8:10 PM. Do you know who he is? 💰Reward up to $2500 👀Have you seen him? ☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are ANONYMOUS! @AndrewCohenNYC @SenatorBiaggi pic.twitter.com/kvCIOySsvA — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 12, 2019

Minutes later, the man broke into another apartment nearby by forcing open another fire escape window. He took jewelry, a bicycle and a backpack, cops said.

The NYPD released the video footage of the man in the child’s bedroom on Monday.

Police are offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.