Bronx bus stabbing leaves teenage boy critically wounded, two suspects wanted: cops

Police have released images of two suspects sought for stabbing and critically injuring a teenage boy on a Bronx bus earlier this week.

Law enforcement sources the bloody incident unfolded at 2:25 p.m. on Dec. 9 on board a Bx38 MTA bus approaching Bartow and Gunther Avenues in Baychester.

Sources familiar with the case said the two suspects approached the 15-year-old boy and began arguing with him because they didn’t like the way he was looking at them.

Seconds later, cops said, one of the attackers punched and kicked the boy, and the other perpetrator stabbed him in the chest multiple times with a sharp object. The assailants then departed the bus and were last seen running westbound along Bartow Avenue.

Officers from the 47th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the teenager to Jacobi Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Police said one of the suspects was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and beige boots, while the other wore a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.