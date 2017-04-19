Bronx career criminal caught at JFK, charged with grand larceny, police source says

Talk about an identity crisis.A Bronx career criminal with three different identities was busted at Kennedy Airport this week after …

Talk about an identity crisis.

A Bronx career criminal with three different identities was busted at Kennedy Airport this week after a Port Authority police officer recognized him as the suspect from a theft at the airport last month, authorities said Wednesday.

Michael White, 52, has been arrested 32 prior times, has 10 different dates of birth, five different places of birth listed and about a dozen residences, the source said.

White was charged with grand larceny on Tuesday after the officer realized he was the same suspect who grabbed a bag worth more than $8,000 from the baggage belt at Terminal 8 on March 23.

The officer, stationed in Terminal 5 at the time, recognized White from a photo, a Port Authority spokesman said. The bag he stole included brand names like Brooks Brothers and Tommy Bahama, a law enforcement source said.

White was awaiting arraignment on Wednesday.