Bronx cop Dawn Sprague reunites with dog she rescued, now up for adoption

An outgoing Bronx dog whose abusive owner was arrested for punching the pooch and four cops has been rehabilitated and is up for adoption, authorities said.

A witness told the police that he saw Cecil Edwards, 38, pummeling pit mix Diego in an apartment building on Nelson Avenue the afternoon of Oct. 2, according to court records.

Police officer Dawn Sprague, of the 44th precinct, then tracked down Edwards and obtained a search warrant to seize Diego.

Edwards allegedly attacked Sprague and three other cops when they tried to arrest him. He hit one officer in the head and body before pushing him into a fish tank, court papers state.

All of the cops were taken to a local Bronx hospital for medical treatment.

Edwards was hit with seven charges, including felony assault, resisting arrest and aggravated cruelty to animals, court records show.

He plead not guilty during his arraignment, and was released without bail being set. His case has been adjourned until January, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s office.

Sprague was given an award earlier this month by the ASPCA for her work in tracking down Edwards and rescuing Diego.

When the officer and dog reunited at the ceremony, Diego jumped up to kiss her face.

The ASPCA said Diego is very outgoing and athletic, and so well-mannered that he works with other dogs at their Manhattan facility to teach them how to play nicely. He is one year old, and knows the command, “Sit.”

“It may be surprising given his sad history, but Diego is a real extrovert,” said Jennifer Gerrity, an animal behavior counselor at the nonprofit.

“He wants to say hello to everyone he meets, and especially loves playing with children. However, given his size and enthusiasm, he may be best playing with older children.”

The friendly pooch also likes to cuddle and acts like a lap dog, the ASPCA added.

Anyone interested in adopting him can visit aspca.org.