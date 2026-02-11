An NYPD officer was indicted on charges of grand larceny and falsifying business records after allegedly fraudulently obtaining over $40,000 in federal loans that were supposed to be for small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bronx District Attorney’s office announced on Tuesday.

Edward Delgado, 41, who was assigned to the 41st Precinct, was arraigned on Feb. 9 in Bronx Supreme Court. He faces a multitude of counts, including two counts of third-degree grand larceny, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property in the third and fourth degrees, two counts of first-degree falsifying business records and two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

According to the investigation, Delgado allegedly submitted two separate fraudulent applications for loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) between February and April 2021.

The defendant falsely stated in the applications that he owned and operated a security business, the district attorney’s office said.

The investigation showed that a total of $40,250—two loans of around $20,000 each—was deposited into his personal bank account during that period. Investigators from the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau (IAB) and the IRS-Criminal Investigation found that Delgado allegedly used the funds to pay bills.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said the allegations against Delgado are “especially egregious given that he is a police officer.” She also condemned the alleged misuse of the money.

“This defendant is accused of falsely applying for and receiving tens of thousands of dollars in loans that were earmarked for small businesses struggling to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Clark said.

Delgado was released on his own recognizance and is due to return to court on April 13. His employment status with the department is unclear right now.

The federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program was a loan program created in 2020 under the CARES Act to help small businesses keep workers on payroll during the pandemic. It was designed to prevent layoffs and business closures during pandemic-related lockdowns.

Clark thanked NYPD Sergeant Miguel Abreu and Lieutenant Myles McKenna from IAB, and Special Agent Manuel Zoquier of the IRS-Criminal Investigation for their work in the investigation.