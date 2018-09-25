Man sets fire in Bronx deli after fight with clerk, NYPD says

The man had an argument with the worker over the sale of cigars, police said.

Police are looking for man who started a fire in a Bronx deli after an argument with one of the store’s employees Sunday.

The suspect, believed to be in his 20s, had an argument with the clerk at the The First Stop Grocery Deli on White Plains Road and East 223rd Street in Wakefield over the sale of cigars at about 6 a.m., cops said. Later that day, he returned to the deli with a red canister filled with a flammable liquid. He lit the canister on fire, threw it into the store and fled the scene.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the fire spreading out the door onto the sidewalk.

The worker was able to put the fire out with water and there were no injuries, police said.

The investigation was ongoing.