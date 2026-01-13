Bronx deli worker hospitalized after being beaten with baseball bat: cops

Detectives say they are looking for a baseball-wielding suspect who viciously beat a deli worker in the Bronx last week.

According to police, the incident unfolded at around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7 at the business located at 2430 East Tremont Ave. in Parkchester.

Sources with knowledge of the incident say a 29-year-old store worker got into a verbal dispute with an unidentified patron when the employee questioned whether he would pay for an item.

While the suspect never took merchandise outside of the store, the sources said, the argument spilled onto the street and grew into a physical altercation.

During the fracas, cops said, the perpetrator got hold of a small baseball bat and used it to pummel the worker, causing severe injuries and a laceration to the head.

The attacker fled on foot by the time officers from the 45th Precinct arrived on the scene. EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, a white shirt, red pants, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.