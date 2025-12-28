Bronx double shooting: Connecticut teen killed, another youth injured in gun violence at public housing complex

Bronx detectives are on the hunt for the suspect who shot two teens at a public housing complex on Saturday night, Dec. 27, 2025, killing one of them.

Police said the bloodshed occurred at the Eastchester Gardens Houses located at 1219 Adee Ave. at about 6:25 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Officers from the 49th Precinct rushed to the location after receiving a 911 call about shots fired inside the complex. Upon arriving at the scene, they found 15-year-old Eric Aitken of Waterbury, CT, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed Aitken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition; he would later be pronounced dead at the facility.

During the preliminary investigation, cops located a second victim, a 14-year-old shot in the left arm, in front of a building on the 2900 block of Laconia Avenue, about a quarter-mile from the Adee Avenue location where the shooting was first reported.

Officers rushed the wounded teenager in their own marked police cruiser to Jacobi Hospital. He was listed in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting was not disclosed. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.