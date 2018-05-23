A man awaiting trial for a car bombing attempt in 2016 is being sought by police after investigators found guns and bomb-making materials in his Bronx home Tuesday.

The NYPD and Homeland Security raided the home of Richard Laugel on Palmer Avenue, near Erskine Place, in Baychester on Tuesday as part of a narcotics investigation, police said. Inside, they found pills, chemicals, explosive mat and several guns, but Laugel, 38, was not there.

Laugel, who reportedly is a Marine Corps veteran, was charged in 2016 for planting a makeshift nail bomb under another man’s car. The bomb went off on March 2, 2016, while the man and a woman were in the car, but no one was injured, police said. He was arrested three days later, according to court records.

WANTED: Richard Laugel, 38 years old, 5’11”, 200 lbs. in connection to multiple firearms and apparent bomb making material found in a #Bronx residence on Palmer Ave. If you see him call 911, share info by calling #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ulYWEyPFvI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 23, 2018

He was released on bail and is due in court next week.

The NYPD released his photo Tuesday night and the investigation is ongoing.