News Police raid Bronx home in drug investigation, find guns, bomb-making materials, NYPD says Cops are looking for the occupant of the home, who is awaiting trial for a car bombing attempt. Richard Laugel is being sought by police after his home was raided in a narcotics investigation on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Google Maps; NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated May 23, 2018 9:54 AM A man awaiting trial for a car bombing attempt in 2016 is being sought by police after investigators found guns and bomb-making materials in his Bronx home Tuesday. The NYPD and Homeland Security raided the home of Richard Laugel on Palmer Avenue, near Erskine Place, in Baychester on Tuesday as part of a narcotics investigation, police said. Inside, they found pills, chemicals, explosive mat and several guns, but Laugel, 38, was not there. Laugel, who reportedly is a Marine Corps veteran, was charged in 2016 for planting a makeshift nail bomb under another man's car. The bomb went off on March 2, 2016, while the man and a woman were in the car, but no one was injured, police said. He was arrested three days later, according to court records. He was released on bail and is due in court next week. The NYPD released his photo Tuesday night and the investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU's Washington Square News.