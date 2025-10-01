Bronx man ran fake apartment scheme across NYC, stole $25K from tenants: DA

Valoy allegedly posed as a real estate broker to attract prospective renters through Facebook Marketplace and third-party referral sites.

A Bronx man has been indicted for allegedly running a fraudulent apartment rental scheme that scammed $25,000 from three prospective tenants, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Wednesday.

Juan Valoy was indicted on Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court on one count of third-degree grand larceny and one count of first-degree scheme to defraud.

Valoy’s attorney, Toni Messina, told amNewYork that the charges against her client are “mere allegations” and that he pleaded not guilty, “loud and clear.”

DA Bragg counters that the 46-year-old “preyed on New Yorkers who were simply looking for a stable place to live at a time when affordable housing is scarce.”

“The defendant allegedly exploited these circumstances so he could line his own pockets, all while leaving families with children without a home,” Bragg said.

In one case, prosecutors said, a woman moved out of her prior home with her young child to move into a Bronx apartment she believed she had rented from Valoy. When she arrived, she found the unit already occupied by other tenants.

Between March and July, Valoy allegedly posed as a real estate broker on Facebook Marketplace and other referral sites to target victims, most of whom primarily spoke Spanish. Prosecutors said he arranged apartment tours in Washington Heights, Queens, and the Bronx and claimed the units were available to rent.

Valoy allegedly solicited and accepted payments of more than $7,000 from victims for application fees, security deposits, and the first month’s rent, often in cashier’s checks payable to a business registered in his name.

As part of the application process, he also allegedly collected sensitive personal information from victims, including financial records, birth certificates, pay stubs, and Social Security numbers.

Prosecutors said Valoy did not own the apartments or have permission from the actual landlords to list them. He allegedly delayed move-in dates with excuses such as repairs and pest treatments before eventually cutting off communication without returning funds.

The district attorney’s office said it believes there may be additional victims and urged anyone impacted to contact its Immigrant Affairs Unit at 212-335-3600.

“Interpreters are available to assist non-native English speakers, and we encourage all to reach out regardless of immigration status,” Bragg said.