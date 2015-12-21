Bronx father charged in death of 2-month-old son Mason Whyte, NYPD says

Authorities said they found the baby boy’s body in a wooded area of Dover.

A Bronx father has been charged with murdering his 2-month-old son, police said.

Jose Feliciano, 51, is charged with murder, manslaughter and manslaughter of a person under the age of 11 in the death of 2-month-old Mason Whyte.

Authorities said they found the baby boy’s body in a wooded area of Dover, near Kitchen Corner Road and Route 22, after they were tipped off by staff from New York-Presbyterian/Westchester Division. The boy’s mother, a patient at the hospital, allegedly told staff that her son had died on Dec. 10 inside of his Bogart Avenue home.

A law enforcement official said that the mother was hospitalized following a suicide attempt. She remains in the hospital under observation, the official said.

The child’s autopsy is not yet complete, cops said.