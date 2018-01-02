More than a dozen people were injured in a Bronx fire early Tuesday morning, the FDNY said.

The fire started in a furniture store on the first floor of a four-story building on the corner of Commonwealth and Bronx River avenues in the Van Nest section of the Bronx at about 5:30 a.m. It then spread to multiple floors, according to the FDNY.

At least 16 people had minor injures, the FDNY said. One of the injuries was initially reported as serious, but later said to be non-life-threatening.

More than 200 firefighters responded to the blaze and were battling it for more than three hours.

Photos of the scene show smoke billowing from the windows of the building.

The fire comes just days after a fatal fire in another Bronx building. Twelve people died after the fire was started by a 3-year-old playing with a stove, officials said.