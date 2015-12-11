Bronx fire injures 9 people, including 6 firefighters, FDNY says

More than 200 firefighters in 44 units responded to the massive fire.

A massive, six- alarm fire ripped through multiple row houses in the Bronx on Valentine Avenue, late Thursday night, Dec. 10, 2015. Dozens of people have been displaced. Photo Credit: @BroadCity via Twitter

Nine people were injured when a six-alarm fire tore through the Bronx early Friday morning, the FDNY said.

Three civilians and six firefighters were hurt in the Fordham area fire, which started in a Valentine Avenue apartment building, officials said. The blaze damaged a total of 10 buildings, according to the FDNY.

More than 200 firefighters in 44 units responded to the massive fire, which was under control by 3:30 a.m.

The injured civilians and firefighters were all transported to Jacobi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

News 12 The Bronx reported that at least 89 people had been displaced by the fire.