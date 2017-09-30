Two men died and five other people were hospitalized after a Bronx building caught fire early Saturday morning, officials said.

The fire started on the 10th floor of the 13-story building on East Tremont Avenue, near Unionport Road, in Parkchester, at about 1:10 a.m., the FDNY said.

John Quinones, 75, was found unconscious in his apartment on the 10th floor and rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, cops said. A second man was found in the hallway and was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

Three other residents were taken to Jacobi Medical Center, an FDNY spokesman said. One was in critical condition and the other two were in serious but stable condition, he said.

Two firefighters were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the spokesman said.

The fire was placed under control at about 4:35 a.m. The cause was under investigation, the FDNY said.

The medical examiner will determine the causes of death, police said.