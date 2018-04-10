News Bronx man found dead in burning building; fire may be suspicious, NYPD says The 35-year-old man was found on the first floor of the building, police said. A man was found dead after a fire in his Bronx apartment Monday night, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated April 10, 2018 7:36 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A 35-year-old man was found dead Monday night after a Bronx apartment fire that police say is possibly suspicious. Russell Henry was found on the first floor of the three-story building on Freeman Street, between Prospect and Union avenues, where a fire had started at about 11:30 p.m., police said. Henry was pronounced dead at the scene. The fire may be deemed suspicious, police said, but the cause was not immediately determined. The investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.