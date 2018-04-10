A 35-year-old man was found dead Monday night after a Bronx apartment fire that police say is possibly suspicious.

Russell Henry was found on the first floor of the three-story building on Freeman Street, between Prospect and Union avenues, where a fire had started at about 11:30 p.m., police said.

Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire may be deemed suspicious, police said, but the cause was not immediately determined.

The investigation is ongoing.