A father and his teenage daughter died when a fire broke out in a Bronx apartment on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze started just after noon in the fourth floor apartment of a Throggs Neck Housing Authority building on Dewey Avenue, an FDNY spokeswoman said.

The 62-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter, who were not immediately identified, were found inside the apartment, police said. They were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, but did not survive.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour before bringing it under control at about 1 p.m., the spokeswoman said. A total of 12 FDNY units responded.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.