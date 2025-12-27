Bronx police investigate death of 4-year-girl

Bronx detectives are investigating the death of a four-year-old girl on Friday morning.

Officers from the 49th Precinct responded to a location near Barnes and Adee Avenues in Williamsbridge at about 9:17 a.m. on Dec. 26 after receiving a 911 call for a female in need of assistance.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found the four-year-old girl, who was unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS rushed the youngster to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition; despite all efforts, however, the girl died at the medical center a short time later. Police have not yet released her identity, pending proper notification.

Her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.