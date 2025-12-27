Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bronx

Bronx police investigate death of 4-year-girl

By Posted on
Brooklyn medical examiner
FILE – A medical examiner’s team removes a dead body
File photo/Lloyd Mitchell

Bronx detectives are investigating the death of a four-year-old girl on Friday morning.

Officers from the 49th Precinct responded to a location near Barnes and Adee Avenues in Williamsbridge at about 9:17 a.m. on Dec. 26 after receiving a 911 call for a female in need of assistance.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found the four-year-old girl, who was unconscious and unresponsive. 

EMS rushed the youngster to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition; despite all efforts, however, the girl died at the medical center a short time later. Police have not yet released her identity, pending proper notification.

Her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

About the Author

Robert Pozarycki

Robert Pozarycki has been the editor-in-chief at amNY since 2019. Previously, he served as editor-in-chief at the Queens Courier and QNS.com, as well as reporter and managing editor at the Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times in Ridgewood, NY.

Related Articles

More from around NYC