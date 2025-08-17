15-year-old Bronx girl raped inside her home: cops

Police say they are on the hunt for a rapist who sexually assaulted a teen girl in a Bronx home last weekend.

According to police sources, the horrific incident unfolded inside a home near Prospect Avenue and East 170th Street in Charlotte Gardens at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Cops say the perpetrator attacked a 15-year-old girl and raped her before fleeing. He remains at large as of publication time Sunday.

The victim was rushed by private means to Lincoln Hospital, where she was treated and listed in stable condition.

Authorities said on Sunday that they believe her attacker was another teen, a male aged between 17 and 19 years of age with a slim build, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, light-colored shorts, white shoes, and a white knit hat.

Detectives have released surveillance footage of the suspect walking across a street and are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.