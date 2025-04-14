Police in the Bronx are searching for three people who stabbed a man in the head and face over the weekend after he told them not to pet his dogs.

According to police sources, the disturbing incident occurred outside of 3391 Boston Road in Williamsbridge at around 2 a.m. on April 13 as a 32-year-old man was walking his two pit bulls along the sidewalk.

Law enforcement sources said the group of three people — two women and a man — approached the pets and attempted to stroke them when the owner asked them not to touch them. This developed into an argument that escalated into an all-out assault.

Cops say the assailants rained down punches and kicks on the man before one of the assailants stabbed him in the face and head several times.

As the attackers fled on foot in an unknown direction, the victim was left with a laceration from his ear to his mouth and several puncture wounds to his head.

Officers from the 47th Precinct responded to the scene. EMS rushed him to Montefiore Medical Center, where he received about 14 stitches to his face. The dogs were unharmed.

Investigators have released images of the suspects in hopes they will be recognized.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.