Bronx gun buyback offers bank cards in exchange for firearms

A Bronx gun buyback is happening at two locations — Fellowship Tabernacle of Praise on East Gun Hill Road and Evangelical Garifuna Church on Brook Avenue — on Aug. 6, 2016.

The NYPD is hosting a “no questions asked” gun buyback at two Bronx churches Saturday, the department said on Twitter.

The buyback is happening at two locations — Fellowship Tabernacle of Praise on East Gun Hill Road and Evangelical Garifuna Church on Brook Avenue — from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The police department will offer $200 pre-paid bank cards for operable handguns and assault rifles and $25 bank cards for rifles and shotguns. Gun owners can turn in as many firearms as they want, but will only be paid for up to three per person.

“Keep your neighborhood safe, get a reward. #WinWin,” the NYPD wrote on Twitter.

Law enforcement, licensed firearms dealers and NYC gun license holders can’t participate in the buyback, the NYPD said