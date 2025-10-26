Bronx hit-and-run driver fleeing cops crashes into NYPD vehicle and bicyclist amid getaway

The NYPD is looking for the reckless driver who plowed into a police vehicle and a cyclist in the Bronx on Friday during a daring, hit-and-run getaway from cops, leaving several people injured.

According to police sources, officers from the 43rd Precinct attempted to pull over a driver operating a black Ford Bronco near Westchester Avenue and White Plains Road in Parkchester just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Law enforcement sources said the Bronco driver was sought for a larceny reported by the vehicle’s rental company. However, when police tried to stop the driver, he sped away in the vehicle.

The driver of the Bronco mounted a curb and collided with another police cruiser, leaving a female police officer with an arm injury.

During the chaos and a desperate attempt to flee, the driver also collided with a 36-year-old bicyclist, who was sent hurtling through the air.

The driver, last seen on surveillance video grabbing objects from the rear of his dented vehicle, made a run for it on foot.

Meanwhile, the injured bicyclist was rushed by EMS to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition. The female police officer was also hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

Police describe the hit-and-run driver as wearing a black vest, a black long-sleeve shirt, a green construction vest, and black pants while carrying both an orange backpack and a black and red bag.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.