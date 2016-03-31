Bronx hit-and-run leaves teen critically injured, NYPD says

Police said the 17-year-old boy was crossing the street when he was hit.

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured a teenager in the Bronx on March 30, 2016. Photo Credit: iStock

A teenager was rushed to the hospital in the Bronx on Wednesday after being struck by a driver who then took off.

Police said the 17-year-old boy was crossing the street at 165th Street and Union Avenue near the Forest Houses around 4 p.m. when he was hit by a silver Acura.

The driver and a passenger, both men, then fled the scene on foot, leaving the car behind, authorities said.

The teen was rushed to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police are still searching for the driver.