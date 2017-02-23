Bronx landlord stabs tenant to death over rent dispute, NYPD says

The victim had been living in the house for at least nine months, police said.

A 44-year-old man was fatally stabbed by his landlord in the Bronx Wednesday evening because he failed to pay rent for months, police said.

Police found Zakir Khan with multiple stab wounds to the torso on Logan Avenue in Throgs Neck at about 6:30 p.m. Khan was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The landlord of the building, Taha Mahran, 51, was arrested shortly after and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Khan had been living in the house, owned by Mahran, for at least nine months, police said. Police said Khan’s failure to pay rent led to the confrontation by Mahran.

Khan was a real estate broker for Parkchester Real Estate. The house he was living in is listed on the real estate website with rent listed at $1,575 per month.