Bronx man beaten to death with baseball bat outside of his home

Bronx detectives are looking for the brute who beat a man to death with a baseball bat outside of his home on Saturday in what is believed to be a dispute between a tenant and a landlord, authorities said.

The shocking incident occurred on the Throgs Neck Expressway service road near Layton Avenue in Throggs Neck at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Cops say 30-year-old Kristopher Samaroo was engaged in an argument with another man outside of his home when the unidentified attacker wielded a baseball bat and began bludgeoning him.

Sources familiar with the incident reported that Samaroo’s wife dialed 911; the perpetrator fled the scene by the time officers from the 45th Precinct arrived.

Cops found Samaroo lying on the ground with blunt force trauma wounds to his legs, head, and body.

EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of his death.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect, however, sources familiar with the incident say that he likely knew his attacker, who is reportedly his landlord.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.