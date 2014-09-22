Bronx man charged with allegedly stabbing wife to death with pair of scissors

A man was charged Monday with allegedly stabbing his wife to death inside their Bronx home, police said. Martin Migliozzi, …

A man was charged Monday with allegedly stabbing his wife to death inside their Bronx home, police said.

Martin Migliozzi, 56, allegedly used a pair of scissors to stab his 57-year-old wife, Cynthia Migliozzi, in the left armpit and shoulder. He was home when police arrived at the Astor Avenue home in the Pelham Gardens area at about noon on Sunday.

Cynthia was taken to Jacobi Medical Center but was pronounced dead there, police said.

Her husband was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Migliozzi could not be reached for comment and it could not be determined if he had retained an attorney.