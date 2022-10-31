Bronx man cuffed for shooting man in Brooklyn robbery: NYPD

Cops arrested a man who they say critically injured a man during a robbery in Brooklyn last month.

According to police, at 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 24 two men entered an apartment building in the vicinity of 17th Avenue and 65th Street through a rear unlocked door. Once inside, the suspects approached a 35-year-old man and demanded his property. When the victim refused, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired once, hitting the victim in the abdomen.

The suspects then fled the scene in a dark-colored Ford Explorer that was last seen headed southbound on 17th Avenue. Paramedics rushed the victim to Maimonides Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

On Oct. 28, police arrested 30-year-old Bronx resident Joseph Vallejo in connection to the incident. He was charged with attempted murder, robbery and assault. The second suspect remains at large.

The investigation remains ongoing.