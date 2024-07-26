Bronx man found dead inside his apartment; medical examiner investigating

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police said a 46-year-old man was found dead inside his apartment in the Bronx Thursday afternoon.

According to law enforcement sources, officers from the 44th Precinct responded to a man in need of help at 946 College Ave. in Concourse on July 25 at around 2:57 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Eric Ballek, who lives at the address, unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded and pronounced Ballek dead at the scene.

Police said Ballek had underlying medical issues, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.