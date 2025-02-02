Bronx man gunned down in apparent drive-by shooting: cops

Police are looking for a gunman who killed a man in the Bronx during the early hours of Sunday morning in an apparent drive-by shooting.

According to police sources, the deadly incident unfolded at around 1:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Tremont and Park Avenues in Tremont.

Officers from the 48th Precinct found the victim after responding to a 911 call reporting the shooting.

Police said the victim, an 18-year-old man, was found lying on the ground, riddled with bullets throughout his body. EMS rushed him to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Sources familiar with the incident report that the gunman shot at his victim from a dark sedan traveling eastbound along East Tremont Avenue.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.