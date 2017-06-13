Bronx man fatally hit by livery cab, run over by second car, NYPD says

The livery cab fled the scene after knocking the man to ground, police said.

A man died after he was struck by two cars in Mott Haven on Monday, June 12, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: BFA.com / Zach Hilty

A man was fatally struck by two cars, including a livery cab that fled the scene, in the Bronx on Monday night, police said.

Gabriel Garcia, 28, was first hit by a dark-colored sedan with TLC license plates near the intersection of East 138th Street and Walton Avenue in Mott Haven at about 10:30 p.m., cops said. Garcia was knocked to the ground, and that’s when a Toyota Camry ran over him, according to police. The cars were traveling eastbound on East 138th Street.

Both cars left the scene, but the driver of the Toyota Camry returned to speak with responding officers, cops said. Police are still looking for the livery cab, which was seen turning left onto Grand Concourse.

Garcia, of Mott Haven, was taken to Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.