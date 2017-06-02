Bronx man found fatally shot after fire in apartment, NYPD says

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the FDNY said.

A man fatally shot another man in the head before setting fire to the victim’s apartment in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said.

Noel Farrow, 45, was found inside his apartment on Gleason Avenue, between Castle Hill and Havemeyer avenues, after the FDNY responded to a fire inside the residence at about 11:20 p.m., police said.

Farrow was found in the kitchen of the apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Farrow did not have burn wounds, they said.

Investigators are now looking for a man caught on surveillance video in connection to the fatal shooting.

The FDNY said the fire was “incendiary,” or not accidental, but the cause remains under investigation. It started in the bedroom and was under control at about midnight, officials said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.