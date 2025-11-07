Bronx man arrested for rape of 15-year-old, police say he may have more victims

Mugshot of William Credle, 24, arrested by the Bronx Adult Sex Crimes Squad in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl, provided by the NYPD.

The NYPD arrested a Bronx man Tuesday night after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl he met on social media, police sources said.

William Credle, 24, of Belmont, was taken into custody around 11:37 p.m. by the Bronx Adult Sex Crimes Squad. He now faces multiple charges, including rape, unlawful imprisonment, assault, sexual abuse, and harassment.

Police said the incident began on the morning of November 3 at Credle’s apartment. The criminal complaint alleges that the 24-year-old ordered a car service to bring the teen to his residence after meeting her online. When she arrived, he allegedly raped her “while she cried and repeatedly said ‘no’ and ‘stop’.”

The victim told cops that Credle “physically prevented” her from leaving the apartment and hid the tablet that she used as her main form of communication. He then allegedly raped her again.

The girl’s parents realized she was missing and tracked her via tablet to the Belmont apartment, according to police sources. They contacted the police, who arrived at the location and arrested Credle on Nov. 4. The teen is reportedly in a stable condition.

The 24-year-old is scheduled to appear in Bronx Criminal Court on November 10. His defense attorney did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Credle has a history of sexual offenses against minors. According to court records and police sources, he was previously arrested for the sexual assault of another teenage girl in 2023.

That incident occurred on Aug. 22, 2023, in a Lower Manhattan apartment within the 5th Precinct after Credle allegedly lured the girl via Snapchat, police sources said. He was arrested for that crime on March 27, 2024.

In addition to his sexual assault charge, police sources said Credle has roughly 10 prior arrests for offenses including assault, grand larceny, and menacing.

Authorities are urging anyone with information or potential additional victims to contact the NYPD as they look to build their criminal case.

Victims are urged to call the NYPD Sex Crimes Hotline at 212-267-RAPE (7273) or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). Information can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips.