Bronx man raped woman in Riverside Park after meeting on F train, NYPD says

A 26-year-old Bronx man was charged Saturday with raping a woman he met on an F train, police said, after luring her to Riverside Park with the promise of a ride to Brooklyn.

Anthony Camilo first saw the 24-year-old victim Saturday on the Brooklyn-bound train, telling her he could offer her a ride but that they had to meet his “friend” in Riverside Park, police said.

But when they got to the park, near Riverside Boulevard and W. 70 Street, Camilo allegedly grabbed her by the neck and choked her, forcing her to the ground. He then raped her, police said, and fled when she screamed for help.

When police arrived just before 12:30 a.m., they found the woman and started canvassing the area for Camilo. He was found near 72nd Street and arrested, according to police.

Camilo, from Fordham Manor, was charged with rape, two counts of sexually-motivated felony assault and strangulation.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s hospital and treated for her injuries.