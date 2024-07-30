Police said a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the head at E. 176 Street and Mohegan Avenue on July 29, 2024,

Bronx detectives are investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside a recreation vehicle (RV) on Monday.

According to law enforcement sources, on July 29, at approximately 7:52 p.m., officers from the 48th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person at East 176 Street and Mohegan Avenue in the West Bronx.

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Roman Martinez, of East 175 Street, inside an RV with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Two shell casings were found at the scene, authorities said.

EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

According to the latest police data, murder in the 48th Precinct is down 70% year to date compared to the same time period in 2023.