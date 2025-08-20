Bronx man stabbed, beaten at laundromat after argument over restroom key: cops

Detectives in the Bronx are on the hunt for two men who brutally stabbed a man as he did his wash at a neighborhood laundromat earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the NYPD released images of the suspects behind the attack that unfolded inside the Clean and Bright Laundry located at 1041 Prospect Ave. in Morrisania at around 6:33 a.m. on Aug. 9.

Police reported that the victim, a 62-year-old man, was doing his laundry when he asked two other customers for the establishment’s restroom key. However, they didn’t want to give it up.

Things quickly devolved from there, as the three men became embroiled in a heated verbal argument that spilled out of the laundromat and onto the street.

From there, police reported, the suspects went on the attack. One of the assailants then punched and kicked the 62-year-old male victim about the body, while the other pulled out an unknown sharp object and stabbed the senior twice in the back.

Both suspects then bolted from the scene, running southbound along Prospect Avenue, police reported.

The incident was reported to the 42nd Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Police said one of the perpetrators was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black and white sneakers while the other wore a gray T-shirt, gray and black shorts, multicolored sneakers, and a multicolored baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.