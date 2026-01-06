Bronx man stabbed to death near pizzeria a short walk from his home: cops

Detectives in the Bronx are on the hunt for the suspect who stabbed a man to death during a broad daylight attack outside a pizzeria on Monday.

According to police sources, the deadly assault unfolded just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 5 outside of Daisy’s Pizza, located at 3077 3rd Ave. in Melrose.

Officers from the 40th Precinct rushed to the scene after receiving a 911 call about the stabbing. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect approached 53-year-old George Ennin, of Brook Avenue in the Bronx, and went on the attack — stabbing him multiple times about the body.

The motive for the attack is unknown and remains under investigation, police sources said.

EMS rushed Ennin, who lived just three blocks away from the crime scene, to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing. Detectives are looking to question a person of interest who was last seen fleeing the location westbound on East 157th Street.

The individual was shown in surveillance camera images wearing dark-colored clothing and a dark-colored helmet, who fled westbound on East 157th Street.

Anyone with information regarding this slaying can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.