Bronx

Man stabbed to death in the Bronx after argument: Cops

Police at scene where man was stabbed in Brooklyn
FILE – Police officers at a crime scene.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for the suspect who stabbed a man to death on the street following an argument late on Monday night, police sources said.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct received a 911 call reporting that a man was being assaulted outside of 3322 3rd Ave. in Morrisania at approximately 10:34 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 31-year-old Katrell Dixon lying on the ground suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest.

EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition; he was later pronounced dead.

Law enforcement sources reported that Dixon was spotted having a verbal argument with at least two other men before things escalated into the deadly attack. The initial reason for the dispute was not disclosed.

Police have not provided a description of the suspects, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

