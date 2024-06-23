Bronx man stabbed to death in apparent domestic dispute with ex-girlfriend: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in the Bronx are questioning the ex-girlfriend of a man who was found fatally stabbed to death on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct and Police Service Area 8 rushed to the Sotomayor Houses located on 1471 Watson Ave. at about 9:42 a.m. on June 23 after receiving a 911 call about a reported stabbing.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found 63-year-old Reynaldo Luna unconscious and unresponsive while lying face up on the couch in the living room of an apartment. He had been stabbed several times in the chest with a kitchen knife, which had been recovered at the scene.

EMS rushed Luna to Jacobi Hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe Luna was attacked during a domestic dispute with his 53-year-old ex-girlfriend, who was taken into custody for questioning.

Charges against her are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police said.