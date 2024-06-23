Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bronx

Bronx man stabbed to death in apparent domestic dispute with ex-girlfriend: cops

By Posted on
Bronx medical examiners
FILE – A Medical Examiner crew removes a dead body.
File photo/Lloyd Mitchell

Police in the Bronx are questioning the ex-girlfriend of a man who was found fatally stabbed to death on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct and Police Service Area 8 rushed to the Sotomayor Houses located on 1471 Watson Ave. at about 9:42 a.m. on June 23 after receiving a 911 call about a reported stabbing.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found 63-year-old Reynaldo Luna unconscious and unresponsive while lying face up on the couch in the living room of an apartment. He had been stabbed several times in the chest with a kitchen knife, which had been recovered at the scene.

Bronx apartment building where man was stabbed dead
The apartment building in the Sotomayor Houses complex in the Bronx where a man was stabbed dead on June 23, 2024.Photo via Google Maps

EMS rushed Luna to Jacobi Hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe Luna was attacked during a domestic dispute with his 53-year-old ex-girlfriend, who was taken into custody for questioning. 

Charges against her are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police said.

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

Related Articles

More from around NYC