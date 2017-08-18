Bronx man who hid woman’s body in shopping cart arrested, NYPD says

The remains of a woman were found in a shopping cart in Fordham Heights Wednesday night, Aug. 16, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Gotham Whale / Artie Raslich

A Bronx man who was caught on video leaving his building with the shopping cart believed to be the one where human remains were later discovered was arrested Thursday, police said.

The body of a 27-year-old woman was found by two men who were looking for empty cans on 182nd Street near Walton Avenue in Fordham Heights at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday. It was in a cardboard box inside a trash bag in the folding shopping cart, police said.

Police initially said the remains belonged to a man, but later determined they were from the body of a woman, whose identity was not immediately released.

Video surveillance showed Darryl Orr, 57 entering his apartment building on Walton Avenue, between East 184th Street and East Fordham Road, with the woman and later leaving with a shopping cart, police said.

He was arrested and charged with concealment of a human corpse. Following a search of his home, he was also charged with criminal possession of controlled substances, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and criminal sale of controlled substances, according to police.

How the woman died remains under investigation, police said.