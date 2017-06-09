Bronx man who shot 5-year-old indicted for attempted murder, DA’s office says

Jaheen Hunter, 5, suffered brain damage as a result of the shooting, prosecutors said.

A Bronx man accused of shooting a 5-year-old boy in the Bronx was indicted on an attempted murder charge by a grand jury on Friday, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office said.

Michael Quiles, 27, appeared in court Friday evening, where a judge read out the indictment against him.

Prosecutors said Quiles was targeting a man named Christian Foster when he opened fire near 167th Street and Washington Avenue at about 5 p.m. in Morrisania on Monday.

But one of the bullets struck 5-year-old Jaheen Hunter in the head as he walked to a nearby car, police said. He underwent surgery at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center to remove a bullet fragment from his brain, the criminal complaint said.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said on Friday that Jaheen, who suffered brain damage from the bullet, was making small progress.

“He’s doing better but he’s still in a tough spot right now,” Boyce said at an unrelated news conference. “I’m hearing, from what we understand, is that he is recovering somewhat.”

Meanwhile, Quiles’ lawyer said he does not plan to testify for a grand jury. He is due back in Bronx Supreme Court for arraignment on June 22.

Quiles has at least 10 prior arrests, a police source said. He was recently released on parole after serving six years in prison for his role in a kidnapping and assault in Albany, according to Department of Correction records.

With Maria Alvarez and Nicole Brown