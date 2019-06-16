A woman and her 10-year-old daughter were found dead inside their Bronx apartment on Saturday, police said.

When conducting a wellness check at about 1:30 p.m., officers found the 34-year-old woman and her daughter unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

There was also a 32-year-old male found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head, according to the NYPD.

While the woman and her daughter, later identified as Linda Manigault and Heaven Ross, were pronounced dead on the scene, the man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of their deaths and the investigation is ongoing.