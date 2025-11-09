Bronx murder: Man beaten to death in apartment, person of interest questioned

Bronx detectives are questioning a person of interest in connection with the fatal beating of a man inside an apartment on Saturday night.

According to police sources, officers from the 46th Precinct received a 911 call reporting that a man had been found unconscious inside of 1851 Phelan Place at around 8:52 p.m. on Nov. 8.

The responding officers discovered the 48-year-old victim inside the residence, who had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and body. Sources familiar with the investigation report that he was attacked while sleeping with a locker door. A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was beaten so badly that when he attempted to get up, he was continually attacked with the metal object until he fell to the ground and was severely bludgeoned.

EMS rushed him to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Police sources said say officers took 33-year-old Anthony Mawuena, who lives at the same address as the victim, into custody. While a motive is not clear, cops say he has been charged with Murder, Manslaughter, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

The 46th Precinct has had six other homicide cases year-to-date through Nov. 2, according to NYPD statistics; that’s down 76% from the 25 reported at the same time last year.