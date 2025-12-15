Bronx native and director Rob Reiner and wife found dead in L.A. home; homicide investigation ensues

FILE PHOTO: Actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele arrive on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

Police in Los Angeles are investigating the murder of Rob Reiner, the beloved Bronx-born director, activist and star of the 1970s groundbreaking sitcom “All in the Family,” and his wife Michele, whose bodies were found inside their California home on Sunday afternoon.

Reiner was 78; his wife was 70. A spokesperson for the Reiner family said in a statement that ran on CNN’s website that the loss is tragic and requested privacy for the relatives.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the statement read.

LAPD officials at first did not identify the couple by name, but confirmed the deaths were being investigated as a homicide. Police found the couple dead inside their Brentwood, L.A. home.

“The LAPD is now conducting an investigation at this residence here on Chadbourne, and that investigation will continue over the coming days,” Alan Hamilton, chief of detectives for the LAPD said during a press conference Sunday night.

According to the latest reports, LAPD officials have the couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, in custody. An article in the entertainment magazine Variety reported that the son was arrested Sunday night and booked on a felony charge the following day.

A legacy on the TV and big screen

Born in the Bronx in 1947, Reiner rose to fame playing the loveable liberal son-in-law, Michael “Meathead” Stivic on one of TV’s most iconic shows, “All in the Family,” which debuted in 1971.

Reiner’s Meathead served as the perfect balance to Carroll O’Connor’s character, Archie Bunker, a conservative, blue-collar guy from Queens. Their relationship, which centered on Archie’s traditional views clashing with Meathead’s progressive views, gave the show a pairing to use humor to confront the challenges of civil rights and prejudice at the time.

Reiner propelled further into fame after the final episode of “All in the Family” in 1979. He went on to kickstart a directorial career, starting with the spoof heavy metal mockumentary, “This is Spinal Tap” in 1984.

His film career blossomed during the 1980s and 1990s, directing the coming-of-age drama, “Stand by Me” in 1986 featuring an all-star cast including the late River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Wil Wheaton and Jerry O’Connell, who were all youngsters at the time.

Reiner’s other directorial works include “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Misery” and “A Few Good Men,” the latter of which was nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award.

Active in social causes; tributes from across the country

Born to legendary actor and comedian Carl Reiner, the younger Reiner was active in many liberal social issues, similar to the character he played on “All in the Family.” He championed same-sex marriage in California, advocated for a program of each childhood development services funded by a tax on tobacco, supported many Democratic politicians, including former President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

Tributes poured in following the Reiners’ death, including one from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“Rob was the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love, with projects as wide-ranging as “The Princess Bride” to “A Few Good Men,” Newsom said. “His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others and encouraging us to dream bigger.”

He added that Reiner will be remembered not only for his filmography but also his “extraordinary contribution” to humanity.

“Rob was a passionate advocate for children and for civil rights, from taking on Big Tobacco, fighting for marriage equality, to serving as a powerful voice in early education,” the governor said. “He made California a better place through his good works.” Former President Barack Obama said he and his wife, Michelle, are “heartbroken” over Reiners’ deaths.

“Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action,” Obama said. “Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose.”