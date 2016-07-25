Bronx non-profit seeks volunteers to help seniors at Bronx Health Corps

Volunteers will be trained in educating seniors in asthma, diabetes and stress management.

A non-profit in the Bronx is seeking volunteers to work with older adults in the borough. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

A Bronx non-profit devoted to enriching the lives of seniors is seeking 60 volunteers to work in the new Bronx Health Corps, which will be dedicated to improving the lives of older adults in the Bronx.

Volunteers will be trained starting this September in educating older adults in asthma, diabetes and stress management, healthy diet and exercise habits, and how to help patients deal with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and keeping heart-healthy habits. The initiative is a partnership between the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing at the NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing, Montefiore Health System and Regional Aid for Interim Needs (R.A.I.N.).

For more information, email jeffrey.lucas@raininc.org or call Lucas at 646-215-0609 or Arlene Suero at 646-215-1333.

More information about R.A.I.N.’s efforts can be found at raininc.org