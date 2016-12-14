Bronx NYPD deputy inspector indicted for sexually abusing fellow officer, prosecutors say

An NYPD deputy inspector in the Bronx is accused of sexually assaulting a fellow officer inside the 49th Precinct station house, prosecutors said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

An NYPD deputy inspector was indicted Wednesday for allegedly groping a fellow officer and making her do the same to him inside the Bronx precinct where he was the commanding officer, according to prosecutors.

Keith Walton, 44, was charged with several offenses, including first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of forcible touching, according to the Bronx district attorney’s office. He faces up to two to seven years in prison if convicted of the top charge.

Walton is accused of calling the female officer into his office inside the 49th Precinct in the Morris Park neighborhood of the Bronx on Nov. 6, according to prosecutors, where he then sexually abused and threatened her.

“The defendant allegedly sexually abused an officer who was under his command, in the police station house where they serve and protect the public,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement. “By his degrading behavior, he abused the trust of his officers, as well as that of the residents of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx.”

Walton was released without bail Wednesday and his next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 7.

An attorney for Walton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.