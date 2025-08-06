Bronx playground brawl leaves 14-year-old boy stabbed to death: cops

Police in the Bronx are investigating a wild brawl at a playground on Tuesday night that left one teen stabbed to death, and another seriously wounded.

Law enforcement sources said the bloodshed occurred inside the Williamsbridge Oval Playground at about 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call about a group of up to seven individuals fighting inside the park. Police sources said it is unclear what sparked the melee.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities said, the officers found 14-year-old Angel Mendoza, who had been stabbed multiple times throughout his body. EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition, but his condition worsened, and he was later pronounced dead.

A second stabbing victim, a 17-year-old boy wounded in the abdomen and shoulder, brought himself to Montefiore Medical Center seeking treatment, police reported; he was listed in stable condition, but is expected to be transferred to Jacobi Hospital to undergo additional surgery.

During the investigation at the park, police recovered a knife believed to have been used in the mayhem.

Officers also took one individual into custody for questioning about the incident, though it is unclear at this time if they will be charged.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (888-57-PISTA for Spanish), submit a tip at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or message @NYPDTips on X (formerly Twitter). All calls and messages are kept confidential.