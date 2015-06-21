Bronx police officers beat up when they tried to arrest trio for gambling, drinking: Cops

A pair of Bronx officers were beat up over the weekend when they tried to arrest three people, police said.

One officer fractured both eye sockets and broke his nose, police said. The other was hit with a metal object, and had to have his jaw relocated and reset.

The attack happened when the officers tried to arrest two men and a woman for allegedly gambling and drinking on the street at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday by Bronx Park and East Tremont avenues.

The three suspects were charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and disorderly conduct. One of the suspects was charged with promoting gambling, police said.

The officers were treated and released from North Central Bronx Hospital.