New York police confirmed Monday night that a police officer shot a suspect dead after two females were stabbed in the Bronx shortly before 8 p.m.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said at a news conference the man was shot after he had stabbed two female security guards at a halfway house with a four-inch-long steak knife.

One of the women was stabbed in the left arm, while the other was stabbed in the chest and arm. Both were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where they were listed in serious condition.

The suspect, who was not identified, also was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Monahan said. He said the man was shot after he did not comply with officers’ commands, and instead stepped toward them with knife in hand.

The stabbings and shooting took place in the Hughes Houses, a single-room occupancy building that takes referrals from hospitals and jails, Monahan said. Public information officers said the events took place at about 7:44 p.m. Police determined he had stabbed the women after they reviewed surveillance camera footage from the building, Monahan said.

There’s been a police involved shooting in the #Bronx within the confines of the @NYPD48Pct. Expect emergency personnel near Hughes Ave. and 178 St. pic.twitter.com/4ZEPDjXi9n — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 14, 2017 In regard to the police involved shooting in the #Bronx there are no outstanding suspects. More when available. Info is preliminary. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 14, 2017

The investigation is continuing. Responding officers were wearing body cameras, and the footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation, Monahan said.

No officers were injured, police said, and they declined to provide additional information about the person who was shot, further information about the victims or the reason for the confrontation.